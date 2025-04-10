Those who enjoy a giggle can look forward to a monthly feast of gags as a comedy night returns to a town venue.

The Mind Your Head Comedy Club launches its monthly night at The Voodoo Lounge, in Stamford, on Thursday, May 1, promising some of the UK’s best new stand-up comedians.

The headline act on opening night is Mike Carter, the current ROFL (Rolling On the Floor Laughing) world one-liner champion.

One-liner world champion Mike Carter will headline launch night

Mike also won the Halifax Comedy Festival Comedian Of The Year award in a breakthrough year in 2024.

Also appearing will be Abbie Edwards, known for her over-sharing style, talking about everything from losing her virginity in her mid-20s to accidentally raising herself religious.

Abbie was nominated for the BBC Introducing Radio 4 Comedy Award and her ‘original and compelling’ stand-up has been broadcast on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

Abbie Edwards was nominated for the BBC Introducing Radio 4 Comedy Award

Essex-born soldier-turned-comedian Pat Smith swapped barracks for the stage, armed with wit and a cheeky grin.

He has been commissioned by Ustreme TV for a 30-minute stand-up special and earned a spot supporting Jim Davidson on tour.

Soldier turned stand-up Pat Smith

Opening the evening is another rising star, Liverpudlian stand-up Kie Carson.

His charm and openness have earned him praise as "extremely likeable, relevant, and very funny" and "one to watch" according to Nodding Dog.

And Mind Your Heads resident MC Gary Pike will oversee it all.

Liverpool stand-up Kie Carson

Tickets are priced at £12 and are available from https://buytickets.at/mindyourhead or via the Mama Liz's website.

Doors will open at 7pm and, as it’s a school night, all the acts will be wrapped up by 10pm.