A church is promising a night of swinging tunes and lively dancing as the town’s Big Band takes to the stage.

Grantham's St. Wulfram's Church will host Grantham's Big Band, GRAB, on Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

GRAB is a high-energy 20-piece swing band, known for their dynamic performances.

GRAB will showcase big band classics and modern hits

Playing big band swing, along with some more modern numbers, the ensemble’s repertoire includes music made famous by Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and Ted Heath.

The event will include a cabaret-style layout, allowing ample space for attendees to immerse themselves in the music and dance along.

Attendees can look forward to enjoying the musical talents of GRAB while indulging in refreshments from the licensed bar, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.

Tickets for the event, priced at £15, are available for purchase online through the church's website.

Will you be going? Let us know below.