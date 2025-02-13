Take a trip down memory lane with a night of timeless melodies.

Join cabaret artist Lili Redman and pianist Tom Carradine for Harmonies and Hijinks on Saturday, February 15, at Long Clawson Village Hall from 7.30pm.

The show features iconic songs from legends like Fladers and Swann, Noel Coward, Gracie Fields and Victoria Wood.

Cabaret artist Lili Redman and pianist Tom Carradine

Whether audience members like a dash of sharp wit, a shot of eccentricity or the unique quirkiness of the British comedy, this night of entertainment will have something for everyone.

With Lili’s dazzling vocals and comedic flair, paired with Tom’s masterful playing and charm, they promise a night of musical joy and laughter.

“Tom and I are huge fans of a clever lyric and a good tune - this is a whole evening of undiluted merriment,” said Lili.

The old time tunes will feel fresh and modern in the masterful hands - and vocal cords - of Carradine and Redman.

Alongside the performance, audiences will be able to grab a drink from the beautifully stocked bar.

Tickets are on sale at www.eventbrite.com/e/harmonies-hijinks-tickets-1098739502429.

