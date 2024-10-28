An award-winning gospel choir is set to stir the festive senses with a evening of carols to help feed families.

The EAGA Gospel Choir return to St Martin’s Church, in Stamford, on Saturday, December 7 for an evening of Christmas Gospel Carols from 7pm.

Communications agency 29 London, which has a base in Stamford, is hosting the event for the second year running to raise funds for the Trussell Trust’s foodbanks in Stamford and Oundle.

The Leicester-based choir has been crowned Gospel Choir of the Year by BBC Songs of Praise and reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

A full 20-piece ensemble will perform a set of festive classics and soulful gospel hits, with the audience encouraged to sing and dance along. Guests will first be welcomed with complimentary drinks on arrival.

This year, local businesses Stamford Eats and Seven Bespoke Joinery have also supported the event with generous contributions.

Pastor Samuel, EAGA Gospel Choir director, said: “We are honoured to return to Stamford and perform in such a stunning location.

“Christmas is a time for unity and joy, and through our music, we hope to bring the true spirit of the season to everyone in attendance.

“We can’t wait to fill St Martin’s Church with the sound of celebration and community!”

Francesca Donnellan, director of 29 London, added: “Having The EAGA Gospel Choir back in Stamford is an absolute joy.

“Their performances are always magical, and they have an incredible ability to bring people together.”

Tickets went on sale on Friday (October 25) and are expected to sell out quickly.

They cost £20 for adults and £5 for under 13s, with free entry for under 3s, and are available from https://29LDN.eventbrite.co.uk

The local Trussell Trust foodbanks can be found at the Unity Centre, in West Street, and Oundle Methodist Church in Drummingwell Lane.