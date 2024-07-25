A new immersive experience gives children the chance to explore their love for science.

The new experience at Woolsthorpe Manor, near Grantham, is offering a trail of hands-on experiments, inspired by Sir Isaac Newton’s discoveries, throughout the summer holidays.

The experiments will include a prism-esque optics cabin, a test of gravity at the tower drop, an air powered rocket launch in the meadow, a telescope, a raft of swinging Newton’s cradles and an arty pendulum experiment.

Tim Peake at Woolsthorpe Manor in June. Photo: National Trust

Emma Michalak, operations manager at National Trust’s Woolsthorpe Manor, said: “Our properties are here for everyone to enjoy - including kids!

“This is an opportunity to get hands-on with experiments inspired by Newton’s story and what he did here as a child and young man.

“It’s hands-on, it’s interactive, it’s messy and we hope it’s the start of a lifelong love of science for the kids who visit.

“It can be easy to think of Newton as a grey haired old man but as a child here he was naughty, his mother despaired of him and he wasn’t top of the class.

“It was his curiosity to explain why the world and universe works the way it does that saw him make such huge breakthroughs.”

Woolsthorpe Manor’s Summer of Discovery programme was launched at an event last month by astronaut Tim Peake.

If people are not able to attend the activities in person, families can do their own versions of the activities including making a water prism, a DIY Newton’s Cradle, an at-home Pendulum and can even hold their own Plastic Bottle Rocket challenge over the holidays.

Anyone who wishes to see some of the experiments, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/newtons-summer-of-discovery.

