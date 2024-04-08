A village hall is gearing up to host an exciting and laughter-filled evening with the upcoming performance of "Confetti."

Taking place at Heydour Parish Village Hall, in Aisby and supported by Live and Local, this one-man rom-com promises an engaging experience for all attendees.

Written and performed by rising comic star Will Jackson, "Confetti" invites the audience to join Felix, an uptight and unlucky-in-love character, as he navigates the chaos leading up to his best friend's wedding.

Will Jackson will be performing in Heydour. | Image: Emma Jones

From surprise hen nights to wedding receptions, Felix's quest for perfection is threatened by a secret relationship with the Best Man, adding an unexpected twist to the tale.

Audience members are encouraged to immerse themselves in the interactive experience, with the opportunity to participate as "hen party guests."

Additionally, goody bags filled with sweets, party poppers, and party hats will be provided, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Described as a "confidently executed, comic tale of love, lust, and canapés," "Confetti" guarantees a night of laughter and enjoyment for all who attend.

With glowing reviews praising its wit and charm, this performance promises to be a highlight on Heydour Parish Village Hall's event calendar.

Tickets for "Confetti" are available now, with standard, member, and senior discounts offered.

Doors and the bar will open at 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 21, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

To book email norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com or call 07879 447427.