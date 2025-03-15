Tickets are on sale for an outdoor music festival with more than a dozen acts.

Lazy Crow takes place from midday on Saturday, June 14, at Borderville Sports Centre playing fields off Ryhall Road, Stamford.

Bands now announced include Dub Catalyst, Mr Griff, Laurie Wright, Gabi Garbutt, Lounge Lizards, Cherryholt, The Detonators, Hench Hog, Sunday Driver, Ben Ottewell, Neev, Dancing Wuli Masters, and Pennyless.

Borderville's bar will be open selling beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks, and award-winning Ketton-based brewers Baker's Dozen will have a pop up bar serving their popular range of cask ales.

There will also be a choice of street food, including authentic Mexican, bohemian Indian and Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven.

For children there will be a teepee hosting entertainers, storytellers and offering free face painting.

Tickets are £25 for adults with discounts for accompanied children from lazycrow.co.uk

Parking at Borderville is free.