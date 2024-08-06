People can sing their hearts out for a day culminating in a community concert for charity.

The Big Sing! aims to bring people together to enjoy the benefits of singing, whether by taking part or by listening to an evening performance.

It will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the Stamford School’s Oswald Elliott Hall in St Paul’s Street, Stamford. Singing rehearsals are from 10am to 5pm, followed by a concert at 7pm.

Brooke Peverell, second left, and members of the MindSpace Stamford team

People who enjoy singing, regardless of ability or experience, can join in. The minimum age is 18, but younger people can come along to watch the evening performance.

All profits from The Big Sing! will go to MindSpace Stamford, which works to improve the wellbeing of people living, working and learning in Stamford through a community approach.

Brooke Peverell, founder and director of Stamford Sings and Oundle Sings, said: “The Big Sing! is set to be an incredible event bringing together people from across the community to sing as one, all while supporting a fantastic charity.

“At a time when things in the world can feel difficult and divided, it's more important than ever to come together – and what better way to do that than through the power of music.”

Beka Avery, who chairs the trustees of MindSpace, said: “We are really excited to be involved in such a community minded event. Connecting people through things they enjoy is central to our ethos in the work that we do.

“We really encourage everyone who enjoys music and singing to get involved – taking part in events like this can help us through life’s stresses. All funds raised from this event will be invested in offering opportunities to help people living, learning and working in Stamford to de-stress and be listened to in a safe and friendly environment.

“We are reliant on donations and fundraising to keep going and it’s a challenging time for charities right now. We are so grateful to The Big Sing! for creating an event for the community that will help sustain our work.”

Tickets to join the choir and for the concert are available from www.singschoirs.co.uk

Joining the choir for rehearsals and the concert are £20, while tickets to watch the concert only are £10.