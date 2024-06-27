A medieval manor garden which has featured on television is among more than 20 village gardens opening their gates this weekend for a fundraising event.

Visitors are invited to wander around 21 gardens in Nassington on Saturday and Sunday (June 29 and 30), between 1pm and 5pm, as well as the Pocket Park.

They will be able to draw ideas from a wide spectrum of gardens – from courtyard to new build, from modern to Prebendal Manor.

Organiser Hilary Hardie said: “We last opened our gardens in 2022 when we had an amazing turnout, and we have some new gardens open this year.

“There will be a garden tour guide and visitors are bound to go home with ideas for their own gardens.”

The Manor’s garden is understood to be Europe’s largest created medieval garden and has featured on BBC 2, Radio 4, and in magazines, such as Country Life.

In the last few years the gardens have been adapted beyond the medieval structures and planting to provide a longer flowering season.

Tea, homemade cakes and other refreshments will be served at St Mary’s Church which will also host craft stalls, and the village hall will be open for ice creams and soft drinks.

Entry is £5 per person each day, with free admission for accompanied under 16s and free parking.

The event has expanded since it was last held in 2022

Proceeds from the event will go to support St Mary’s Church.