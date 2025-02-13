An award-winning theatrical group is to perform at an historic town venue next month to help mark its 550th anniversary year.

Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players will present three fundraising profit-share concerts of The Story of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Two will be held in the historic boardroom of Browne’s Hospital, on Saturday, March 1 at 2pm and 7pm, for the 550th year of the historic Stamford almshouses.

The Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players are to perform in Browne's Hospital and Bourne Abbey as fundraisers

They will then put on a return concert at Bourne Abbey Church on Saturday, March 22 at 7pm.

Written by director Ruth Palmer during lockdown as a light-hearted and nostalgic musical journey through Gilbert and Sullivan’s works, it has become a popular annual concert.

Featuring some of their best-loved songs, it describes the ups and downs of the partnership between dramatist WS Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan, and their relationship with producer, Richard D’Oyly Carte.

The Stamford Gilbert Sullivan Players cast of 2024 production, Ruddigore, with director Ruth Palmer (front row, left)

The theatrical experience will be enhanced by full evening dress, props, staging, atmospheric lighting, and a big screen showing pictures from past and present to guide the audience through the story.

Tickets are £15 with free entry for accompanied under 16s.

They are available on the door for all three concerts, or in advance from Ticket Source for the Stamford shows, and by contacting C Howes on 01778 702627 for Bourne Abbey.

The Players, who have won two awards from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, has a talented membership from age 14 upwards.

Their main production for 2025 will be HMS Pinafore at the Stamford Corn Exchange in October, following last year’s successful run of Ruddigore.

For more details, visit www.stamfordgandsplayers.com