Wassailers will be holding a musical fundraiser at a local church to support Christian education in nearby schools.

On Saturday, June 8, the Grantham Baptist Church on Wharf Road will resonate with melodies as the Belvoir Wassailers take the stage for a fundraising concert in support of LightSpace Ministries.

The event, starting at 7pm with doors opening at 6.30pm, promises an evening of musical enchantment led by Musical Director Caroline Sharpe.

The Bevloir Wassailers at St James Church in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir.

Tickets priced at £9 can be purchased at the door or reserved by emailing enquiries@lightspaceministries.org.

LightSpace, an independent ecumenical charity, works across Grantham's primary schools, providing children with age-appropriate Christian education and pastoral support.