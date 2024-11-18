A popular Christmas light trail returns this week.

The Belton House Christmas light trail, near Grantham, returns on Friday, November 22, and lasts until Wednesday, January 1.

For 2024, the trail will include several new installations, such as a 31m long display made up of 16 multicoloured bays, created by Triangulate by ArtAV.

Belton House's Christmas light trail returns for 2024.

Also debuting is feast of light by Squidsoup, a walkthrough made up of thousands of suspended points of light, made to evoke movement and presence.

Visitors can also look forward to Supernova by Studio Vertigo, a 3m tall polished sculpture, inspired by the mythical star of the east.

Supernova by Studio Vertigo

Feast of Light by SquidSoup

The new features go alongside Belton’s illuminated trail, including the meadow of light, neon string flowers, floating candles and batons of rainbow-coloured light.

Matthew Findlay, head of UK trails for Sony Music, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back Christmas at Belton for 2024 with an incredible lineup of new artistic innovations.

Floating candles at Belton House.

“Last year’s feedback was fantastic, but we’re pushing to make this year’s trail the ultimate festive experience for the whole family.”

Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/Belton-tickets.

Are you excited for this year’s Christmas light trail at Belton? Let us know in the comments below.