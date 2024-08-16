A popular Flower and Garden Show returns to Belvoir Castle near Grantham this month and you could be there.

The event will return for its seventh year from Saturday, August 31, until Sunday, September 1, and we’ve got four family tickets to give away, each worth £42, admitting two adults and up to three children.

Whether you’re an avid gardener or simply looking for a lovely day out, the Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show has something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, pick up new plants, enjoy delicious food, and be inspired by the best in the gardening world, including the world-class show borders.

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show

ITV presenter and horticultural expert David Domoney is there to answer questions along with Belvoir Castle’s own head gardener Andy Tudbury. See stunning floral creations from international designer Jonathan Moseley and take tours of the unseen Belvoir estate and parkland designed by Capability Brown.

The ticket includes free access to Belvoir’s adventure playground and gardens, making it a fun day for all the family.

Belvoir Castle’s own eateries, including Belvoir Bistro, Belvoir Farm Shop and the Aviary Cafe will be serving up some delicious goodies for the day.

Anyone who would like to purchase tickets can do so at www.belvoircastle.com.

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question on the coupon below

Loading…

The closing date is midday on Friday, August 23. The first four correct answers from entrants to LincsOnline, Grantham Journal and Rutland & Stamford Mercury, will win. Good luck!

Winners’ tickets will only be valid for 2024 Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle. Can not be redeemed or exchanged for any other event or its monetary value; Must not be exchanged and given away to anyone other than the competition winner; If unused for the 2024 event, the ticket will become invalid.