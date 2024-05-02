With iconic numbers from shows such as The Greatest Showman and Grease, an upcoming event promises to be an unforgettable evening for theatre enthusiasts.

Grantham's Guildhall Arts Centre is set to host a dazzling spectacle as Star Academy presents "The Greatest Show" on Saturday (May 4).

The event promises a musical extravaganza featuring performances by junior and senior students, showcasing scenes, songs, and dances from beloved musicals.

Lincolnshire Star Academy will put on a variety of performances.

Behind the scenes, producer Lisa Burgess and director/musical director Emily Knight, ensure a seamless production, while Jess Burgess’ choreography adds to the spectacle.

Lisa expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

“Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of musical theatre brought to you by the talented students at Star Academy,” she said.

Adding to the excitement, former students who now form the backstage crew will make their debut performance, highlighting their talents and dedication.

Tickets, priced at £12, can be booked on the Guildhall’s website.

Availability is limited, however, and so people will need to be quick to snap them up.