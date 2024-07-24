A weekend of live music in the grounds of a historic house looks likely to attract a great crowd.

On Friday, August 2, professional covers band The Hound Dogs will play at The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle near Grantham, with supporting acts from 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, August 3, people are in for a double treat from 3pm with Hicksville Bombers followed by leading Queen tribute act Mercury who play from 7pm.

Both evenings are looking warm and dry according to the Met Office forecast.

The venue for the live music offers picturesque surroundings and plenty of food, including hot dogs, burgers, loaded fries, and a well-stocked bar.

People coming along are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on, although people are not permitted to bring their own food and drink.

Tickets for the concerts cost £15 per day and are available here.

If you have an event coming up, send details to news@lincsonline.co.uk