The realities of motherhood are the centre of a new show.

Based on a real story by a real mother, Priscilla Queen Of The Disaster is heading to Stamford Arts Centre on Friday, April 19, and Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday, April 26.

While motherhood is full of love and is a huge privilege, it can also not be an easy job and is unpredictable.

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster is heading to Grantham and Stamford.

Susie, a mother of two boys, shares her hilarious story on how she became a mum, not knowing what she is doing and how she makes it through each day with no instructions.

The show has been described as an “emotional roller coaster” and is a “must see”.

It's an opportunity for audiences to come along with their mum mates and enjoy an evening of storytelling, and maybe even some they can relate to.

The show explores Susie as she tackles motherhood.

To buy tickets for the Stamford show, go to https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/priscilla-queen-of-disaster/13193.

To buy tickets for the Grantham show, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/priscilla-queen-of-disaster-guildhall.

Tickets cost £13.50 and the show begins at 7.30pm.