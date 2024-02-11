As the days gradually lengthen, a different kind of illumination is set to brighten minds in Grantham.

Prepare to journey into the mesmerising world of light as the King’s School hosts its annual Newton Lecture on March 19.

This year's event features a captivating exploration into the enigma of light with renowned experimental physicist Professor Sir Roy Sambles.

Roy Sambles will speak at the lecture.

The Newton Lecture will consist of two sessions.

In the afternoon, Year 10 to 13 pupils explore wave-particle duality intricacies.

Then, an evening lecture, titled 'What is Light?', will be open to the public, commencing at 6pm in the Main School Hall.

The evening lecture will immerse attendees as Professor Sambles illustrates light and colour creation from science and nature examples.

Aimed at parents and pupils of Year 7, 8, and 9, the lecture is open to all age groups, offering a unique opportunity to witness the intersection of science and wonder.

Public lecture tickets are free and can be booked on The King's School website via TicketSource starting from February 19, at 9am.

Professor Sambles, Emeritus Professor of experimental physics at Exeter University, undertook his undergraduate and PhD degrees at Imperial College, London, joining Exeter physics department in 1972.

He was a professor of experimental physics at Exeter from 1991 until 2022.

From electron spin resonance to metamaterials, his research has touched on the wonders of light and colour, captivating audiences ranging from junior school to the University of the Third Age.