The rocket man is coming to town.

Elite Elton will perform the hits of Elton John at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall in Corby Glen on Saturday, December 7, from 7pm.

Elite Elton was an award-winning finalist at the National Tribute Music Awards 2019, and has performed across the world including the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

Elite Elton is coming to Corby Glen.

Tickets cost £13 and can be purchased at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/events-corby-glen.

