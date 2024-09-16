Runners will be splashed with vibrant colours as they race around an RAF base.

RAF Wittering is hosting a charity colour run on Sunday, September 29 at 10am.

Everyone is invited to lace up their running shoes and get drenched in a rainbow of hues as they walk, jog, or sprint the 3km or 6km course.

Runners will receive a plain white T-shirt and glasses at the event registration.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the RAF Benevolent Fund, which for more than 100 years has been providing practical, emotional and financial support to families in the forces.

To register, visit: www.rafbf.org/colourrun-wittering.

A concert by RAF The Spitfires choir will also take place on Sunday, September 22 at 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person with a donation box on the day.

To buy a ticket call Jo Gault on 07821876524 before 5pm on September 20.



