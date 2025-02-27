Home   What's On   Article

Silent disco set for The Crown Hall in West Pinchbeck and Grantham College Refectory

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 05:00, 27 February 2025

Party-goers can enjoy a unique experience at new silent disco events coming to the county.

A silent disco is coming to The Crown Hall Farm in West Pinchbeck on Friday, March 14, and the Grantham College Refectory on Saturday, March 29.

The events promise a night of exciting music and dancing, with three live DJs offering a mix of Cheesy Pop, 60s–80s classics, and high-energy Club Anthems from the 90s and 00s.

Three live DJs will play a mix of genres at Grantham College Refectory. Photo: Supplied
Guests can choose their soundtrack by switching between the DJs’ live sets, creating a personalised dance experience.

Early bird tickets are available now, costing between £10 and £14 each.

To reserve your place, visit the Silent Clubbing box office.

Silent disco offers a personalised music experience with live DJs. Photo: Supplied
Join the fun at Grantham College Refectory with a silent disco experience. Photo: Supplied
Dance to your favourite music at Grantham’s silent disco on March 29. Photo: Supplied
The fun starts at 7pm, with the DJs taking over from 8pm to 11pm.

