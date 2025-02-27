Silent disco set for The Crown Hall in West Pinchbeck and Grantham College Refectory
Party-goers can enjoy a unique experience at new silent disco events coming to the county.
A silent disco is coming to The Crown Hall Farm in West Pinchbeck on Friday, March 14, and the Grantham College Refectory on Saturday, March 29.
The events promise a night of exciting music and dancing, with three live DJs offering a mix of Cheesy Pop, 60s–80s classics, and high-energy Club Anthems from the 90s and 00s.
Guests can choose their soundtrack by switching between the DJs’ live sets, creating a personalised dance experience.
Early bird tickets are available now, costing between £10 and £14 each.
To reserve your place, visit the Silent Clubbing box office.
The fun starts at 7pm, with the DJs taking over from 8pm to 11pm.