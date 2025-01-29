A songwriter will perform in his hometown ahead of a London gig and German tour.

Rob Lynch is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album this year.

He will perform at Mama Liz;s Voodoo Lounge next month before playing at Lynchfest in London and heading off to Germany.

Rob Lynch will perform at Mama Liz's in Stamford.

Crowds should expect a night of songs about life, love and loss as Rob is supported by Scott McEwan of The Candle Thieves.

The Mama Liz’s gig takes place on Friday, February 7 at 8pm. Tickets cost £8 plus a booking fee from tinyurl.com/RobLynchVoodoo

Later this year Rob plans to host another “Back Before Bedtime” event aimed at over 30s who would prefer to be home by 10pm rather than partying into the small hours.