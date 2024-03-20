Snap your fingers and tap your toes, because something spooky and spectacular is coming.

Get ready to meet the kooky and mysterious Addams Family as they make their way to the Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre from April 4 to 6 for a musical extravaganza like no other.

Based on the beloved cartoon characters, 'The Addams Family' musical brings a fresh twist, focusing on the challenges parents face when their children grow up.

The publicity poster for the Addams Family. | Image: Supplied

When Wednesday Addams finds herself entangled in a romance with a seemingly ordinary young man, chaos ensues in the Addams household.

Gomez and Morticia, her bewildered parents, must navigate through a hilarious maze of secrets and revelations as they host a dinner for their daughter's suitor and his family.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Under the directorial prowess of Grantham Operatic Society, known for their stellar productions such as 'Crazy for You' and 'Me and My Girl,' audiences can expect a spellbinding performance.

Affiliated with the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA), the society has garnered regional acclaim for their outstanding productions over the years.

Millie Sheppard (Wednesday), Steve Sale (Gomez) and Sonya Mahony (Morticia) in rehearsal. | Image: Supplied

Grantham Operatic Society chairman, Elaine Bishop, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming show, urging the local community to support the vibrant theatre scene in Grantham.

"We're thrilled to bring 'The Addams Family' to life on stage and invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience," she remarked.

Mark your calendars for an evening of spine-tingling entertainment, with performances commencing at 7.30 pm from Thursday to Saturday, along with a matinee show on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets, priced at £17 for adults and £15 for concessions during evening shows, and £15 for the matinee, are available for purchase at the Guildhall Arts Centre box office or online.

Send what’s on news to: news@lincsonline.co.uk