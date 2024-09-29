People can have their cars and vans cleaned by firefighters in return for a donation.

The charity car wash at Stamford Fire Station, on the corner of New Cross Road and Radcliffe Road, takes place on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 3pm.

Retained firefighters from the station will be on hand - callouts permitting - to give people’s vehicles a good wash.

Stamford firefighters are well-practiced at keeping vehicles clean

There will also be opportunities to talk to fire and rescue crew members, find out more about what they do, and how to become one of the team.

One of the fire engines will be open for visitors of all ages to take a closer look inside - and sit in the cab.

Money from car wash donations will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters and their families with health and welfare issues into retirement.

Stamford firefighter Martin Candish at a previous year’s car wash

