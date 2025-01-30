Take on an exhilarating challenge and walk on fire for charity.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has bases in Grantham, Lincoln and Boston, is hosting its annual firewalk challenge on Saturday, March 15, at William Farr Comprehensive School in Lincoln.

A St Barnabas spokesperson said: “Looking for an exhilarating challenge for 2025?

Take part in a fire walk to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

“We are offering the chance to test limits by walking barefoot across embers heated to 600C.

“It’s an adrenaline-fueled experience guided by experts from UK Fire Walk to ensure people are ready to conquer the coals.”

Anyone who would like to take part can find out more at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/firewalk-2025/.

To sign up for the event it costs £30 and the hospice is encouraging people to raise £100. Alternatively, people can pay £130 to secure a spot.

St Barnabas Hospice is an independent charity that supports over 12,000 people in Lincolnshire affected by life-limiting or terminal illness.