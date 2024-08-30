A pub is holding a beer and music festival this weekend.

The Crown at Great Casterton’s event begins at 6pm tonight (Friday, August 30) with music from Bianca and The Top Cats followed by Cosmic Rodney.

On Saturday Tom Stone will sing from 12.30pm, followed by McGoo at 3pm, Groove Cartell from 6pm and finishing off with One Eyed Cats at 8.30pm.

The Houndogs

Sunday starts with Millstone Grit from 1pm, followed by Ellie James at 3pm and closing with The Houndogs from 5.15pm.

There will be a choice of 30 beers available in the marquee, including Electric Landlady from Ketton-based Baker’s Dozen Brewery, Jaipur from Thornbridge Brewery in Bakewell, Release the Chimps from Nene Valley Brewery in Oundle, and Tribute, Boltmaker, White Rat and Black Sheep among the well-known tipples.

The Crown at Great Casterton. Photo: Google

Lager, cider, wines and spirits will also be sold, although the pub building will be closed. Food will be available from the pub’s takeaway trailer all weekend, and cash and card will be accepted.