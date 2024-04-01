A rock and motorbikes gig is being planned to help raise funds for a town-based aid project.

Bernard Wood, from Stamford, launched Generate in January 2023 to provide humanitarian aid for civilians in Ukraine through donations of cash and hardware.

The project buys equipment from a supplier in Ukraine which are delivered to an aid contact who then transfers them to where they are needed.

Proceeds will go to buy equipment needed by civilians within vulnerable communities in Ukraine.

“We don't send cash as it's easily ‘lost’ en route, or may disappear into a project's general finances, leaving donors wondering exactly where their cash has been spent,” Bernard explained.

“Instead, we take advice from those on the ground in Ukraine, in order to buy and send what is needed, within our energy-based remit.”

Tickets are on sale for Recharge Rock which is due to take place at Borderville Sports Centre, in Ryhall Road, Stamford, on Saturday, May 11.

Acts lined up for the show include Hunted By Elephants, White Heat, Untamed and Delfinia, with the music set to get under way at 1pm.

The event will also feature a bar, food, club stands and band merchandise.

Tickets are £15 and available from https://t.ly/nk1Qz or for more details, email rechargerocktickets@gmail.com

Generate also collects surplus tools and equipment. It particularly welcomes generators of any capacity, portable solar charging equipment, portable lighting and heating, large chargeable power-stations. Donated items must be in good, safe, and fully usable condition.

Items so far sent include generators, power-pack, small power-banks, portable camping-style burners for food preparation and emergency resuscitation disposables.

To find out more about Generate, visit www.facebook.com/groups/generate.ukraine