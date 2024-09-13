A treasure hunt will offer the chance for people to learn more about a town’s history.

Volunteers from MindSpace Stamford are hosting their second Stamford Treasures Trails event next month.

It allows people to explore the area while helping to raise money for the wellbeing charity.

Entrants enjoying last year's trail. Photo: MindSpace Stamford

Stamford’s former poet laureate Scott Coe has written a series of clues which will lead people on a trail around Stamford with the help of a map drawn by artist Karen Neale. Entrants will also be able to take part in a prize draw for an annual family pass for the sculpture garden and play area at Burghley House.

Chairperson of MindSpace Stamford, Beka Avery, said: “People had so much fun on the quiz trail last year and we hope that many more join in this time.

“Stamford people are great at rallying for good causes and MindSpace is so appreciative of that. We wanted to create another fun trail to make it easy for Stamfordians to get involved in helping us and at the same time have a chance to appreciate our beautiful and historical town in a really fun way.”

The event takes place on Sunday, September 15 between 10am and 2pm but people can pre-register to take part for the discounted price of £5 per adult at www.minspacestamford.com until September 14.

Entry on the day will cost £6 per adult. Children can take part for free.

On the day of the event, entrants can collect their quiz sheet from the MindSpace stall on Stamford High Street between 10am and 1pm. All entries returned to MindSpace by 2pm that day will be entered into the prize draw.