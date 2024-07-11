An antiques expert is heading to a castle.

TV antique expert Paul Martin will be sharing his knowledge and experience with guests at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

The event will provide an insight into Paul’s life, an opportunity to learn about the castle’s history and the public is also invited to bring in objects they wish to be discussed, valued or sold.

Antique expert Paul Martin.

Paul said: “Belvoir Castle is an architectural delight.

“It's steeped in history dating back to Norman times. It’s been lived and cared for by the same family for many generations and a treasure trove waiting to be discovered and should be at the top of your ‘must see’ list.

“The best thing about it is that it's open to the general public! It’s a fun day out for the whole family, to go treasure hunting!

“The two days will be fascinating. I will be looking at Belvoir rare art treasures selected by the 11th Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

Belvoir Castle.

“I'm looking forward to seeing what people choose to bring along and discovering further the delights of the collection.

“Even though I am a TV presenter, and still enjoy my broadcast career, I’m an antiques man at heart and these events allow me to get back to what drives me — the people, their objects and the stories they tell.

“There is so much history here and the people are really generous with their time and curiosity, so I’m sure we’ll see some fascinating items and learn lots from the stories attached to them.

“With this kind of rich and very particular history, which is so intimately connected to Britain as a whole, it will be interesting to see what items will be brought to our attention.

“We could end up being presented with some really fascinating items. You never quite know what will turn up. It’s full of surprises!”

The objects for valuation by Paul will be consigned for sale by auction to Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd, where he currently works as head of valuations.

Paul has appeared on TV programmes including Flog It, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Countryfile, Britain’s Hidden Heritage and his newly launched series for Channel 5, Paul Martin’s Auction Showdown.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/belvoir-treasures-antiques-day-with-paul-martin/.

