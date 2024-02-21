The former band of Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters is jetting in from America to perform locally.

Scream will appear at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in Stamford next month.

The band is known to many for being where Dave played as a drummer before he joined Nirvana.

Scream will perform in Stamford

Scream broke up in 1993 after five albums. The band has occasionally reunited for American tours since then but last year they recorded a new album.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

They will perform at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in North Street, Stamford on Saturday, March 30. Tickets cost £20 plus a booking fee from the Mama Liz’s website.

The event is promoted by the Club With No Name, which was established in Peterborough in 1999.