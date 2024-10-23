A West End stage star is performing at venues across the county with tickets on sale.

Kerry Ellis will visit the South Holland Centre in Spalding with her one-woman Queen of the West End tour on October 16, 2025 and visits Stamford Corn Exchange this week on Saturday (October 26).

The show is attracting rave reviews with its combination of music and chat as the singer shares stories from her 20-year stage and recording career, coinciding with the release of her memoirs of the same name.

Kerry Ellis will be bringing her one-woman show to the South Holland Centre, Spalding in 2025. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

She said: “I am loving being on this tour, we are having so much fun, and I feel very fortunate to be able to add more dates and more venues next autumn.

“I cannot wait to hit the road again, and meet more of my lovely fans.”

Kerry has starred in musical theatre’s biggest roles, from My Fair Lady to We Will Rock You, from Les Misérables to Wicked, in both the West End and on Broadway.

Her list of credits is remarkable and also include Oliver!, Cats, Miss Saigon, Chess, The War Of The Worlds, and Anything Goes.

She has recorded four studio albums and toured the world both as a solo artist and with her good friend Sir Brian May.

In her memoir the girl who grew up admiring musical theatre icons Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand looks back on her illustrious career.

Singing songs from the biggest musicals and telling stories about how she came to play roles, this is a unique opportunity to see and hear the West End’s biggest hits.

Ticket are now on sale - visit https://www.southhollandcentre.co.uk/whats-on/view/kerry-ellis-queen-of-the-west-end and at https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/Kerry-Ellis/

