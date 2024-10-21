People can discover some of the more curious articles that have appeared in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury over the years.

Historian Philippa Massey and her guest, the secretary of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust Sarah Critchard, will explore the weird and wonderful world of the oddities reported during more than 300 years of local news.

The hour-long talk takes place at Stamford Arts Centre theatre at 7.45pm on Thursday, November 14.

Sarah Critchard, left, and Philippa Massey will talk about curious news that has appeared in the Mercury. Photo: G Massey

Tickets are £7.50 or £6 for concessions. Book a place for ‘Mercuriosities’ at https://tinyurl.com/MercuryTalk2024

