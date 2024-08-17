Women’s boxing made headlines at the Paris Olympics and no doubt the gender debate sparked in the ring will continue.

It means Shoestring Theatre’s choice of play for September seems rather well-timed, and is perhaps a lighter way to appreciate how women thumping one another could serve a purpose.

The Sweet Science of Bruising by Joy Wilkinson was first performed only six years ago, and is set in Victorian London.

Cast members for Shoestring's latest production. Photo: Larry Wilkes

It tells the story of four women from different backgrounds, but united by controlling, patriarchal men and the underground world of women’s boxing.

They fight each other for the Lady Boxing Champion of the World title and in doing so help to redefine ‘a woman’s place’ in male-dominated Victorian society.

The Sweet Science of Bruising will be performed at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street nightly at 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 3 until Saturday, September 7.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) from www.stamfordartscentre.com or from the box office on 01780 763203.

The lift at Stamford Arts Centre will be out of action throughout the run, so those attending will need to be able to manage the stairs.