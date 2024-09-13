A town’s musical theatre society is hoping a VIP guest from the acting world will be among the audience next month.

Rehearsals are well under way for Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players’ centenary show of Ruddigore at Stamford Corn Exchange from Thursday to Saturday, October 10 to 12.

The group has invited award-winning actor and BAFTA nominee Samuel West to see the show after he agreed to become their honorary patron earlier this year.

Samuel West's love of Gilbert and Sullivan was passed down from his actor dad, Timothy West

Players director Ruth Palmer first wrote to Samuel, son of renowned acting couple Prunella Scales and Timothy West, after noting his habit of slipping in Gilbert and Sullivan lines while playing vet Siegfried Farnon in popular TV drama, All Creatures Great and Small.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Sam into our Gilbert and Sullivan family, and treasuring and growing our relationship with him,” said Ruth.

“His presence in the audience of Ruddigore would be the icing on the cake!”

The Stamford Gilbert Sullivan Players cast and director Ruth Palmer (front row, left)

Ruddigore characters Rose and Hannah

The Gilbert and Sullivan work was first performed in Stamford in 1924 when Sir Malcolm Sargent was the society’s musical director, before he went on to make his name internationally as a renowned conductor and composer.

The latest production will also feature a couple of guest appearances, including David Turner, the harmonica player with popular 80s ska band Bad Manners, who will perform the hornpipe.

David learned to play Bad Manners singles on the harmonica as a teenage fan

And Dai Rees, chairman of the Plantagenet Medieval Archery and Combat Society, will be the Players’ knight in his authentic suit of shining armour.

The Players boast a large contingent of lively and enthusiastic youngsters, many of whom will be playing lead roles.

“Their passion for all things Gilbert and Sullivan, and the friendships they have made, will keep the works of these great men alive for future generations,” Ruth added.

Rehearsals are well under way for next month's shows

Ruddigore character Despard

Tickets are available from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or by calling 01780 766455.