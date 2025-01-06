A dynamic wind quintet will perform at a church.

Festivo Winds will perform at ChristChurch in Finkin Street, Grantham, on Wednesday, January 15, at 7.30pm.

The performance forms part of the Grantham Music Club musical calendar.

Festivo Wind

Formed in December 2017 at the Royal Northern College of Music, the group have gone on to achieve notable successes including the Audience Favourite prize at the RNCM Christopher Rowland Chamber Group of the Year.

The group have also performed at several prestigious festivals, including Buxton International Festival, Manchester Chambers Concerts Society, Lake District Summer Music International Festival and many more.

Individually, the members also hold a number of personal successes. Between them, they have performed with ensembles including the Hallé Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Royal National Scottish Orchestra.

Tickets cost £15 and are available at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/festivo-winds-wind-quintet.

Send your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.