A night of laughter returns to the Guildhall at the end of the month.

The Funhouse Comedy Club makes its way back to the Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham, on Thursday, February 29.

Topping the bill is writer, actor and comedian Justin Moorhouse who has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Apollo, Coronation Street and Phoenix Nights.

Justin Moorhouse.

With his easy-going and charming persona, he relates his tales and clever observations that keeps audiences gripped throughout his performances.

Opening the night will be Ben Norris, who has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Mock the Week.

Ben Norris

His sharp mindset and clever lines will keep the audiences laughing.

Also performing on the night will be Jessie Nixon, who brings a friendly stage presence and a sharp wit to the stage.

Completing the line up will be Stephen Catling who shares his outlook on work as an autistic person and the struggles it can bring to the world as it is.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

The Funhouse Comedy Club is also heading to Stoke Rochford Golf Club on Saturday, March 2.

Mandy Muden, a semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2018 will be performing alongside award winning comedian, actor and writer Philip Simon.

Compere for the night will be Dave Bryon.

For both shows, tickets can be purchased at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/.

For the Guildhall show, tickets cost £15 with the show beginning at 8pm.

For the Stoke Rochford show, tickets cost £25 which includes a meal.