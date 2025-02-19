A 39-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after windows of a coffee shop were smashed.

Twenty windows at the Costa Coffee in Bourne were smashed in an attack on Thursday evening last week (February 13).

Police were deployed to the scene and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Costa Coffee in Bourne was boarded up following the criminal damage

Officers appealed for video footage of the incident and yesterday (Tuesday, February 18) made an arrest.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

They added: “Our investigations remain ongoing and we would still like to appeal for any information relating to the incident.”

The windows were smashed at Costa in Bourne last Thursday. Photo: Jason Richardson

Anyone who can help, should contact PC Cain Hendry on cain.hendry@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 372 of February 13.



