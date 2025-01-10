A three-piece alternative rock band is taking part in auditions for the chance of winning a slot at one of the largest music festivals in the world.

Bourne entertainer Archy Phipps and band Archy and the Astronauts are heading to Somerset tomorrow (Saturday, January 11) for The Pilton Stage auditions, with the hope of playing at Glastonbury Festival.

The band, made up of Archy, Travis Coyne on drums and Nathan Snook on bass, are no strangers to music competitions having entered The Deal competition hosted by Kerrang! Radio and Marshall Records in association with Download Festival back in January 2024.

Archy and the Astronauts: from left to right: Nathan Snook, Archy Phipps and Travis Coyne. PHOTO: submitted

The band posted on social media: “We head to Pilton to destroy their stage in the hopes of earning a slot at the legendary festival.”

The unusual name of the band was suggested by a pal – and it has its benefits as Archy and the Astronauts is at the top of any alphabetical searches.

Musical influences for the group include Nirvana, Royal Blood, Muse and Nothing But Thieves.

Archy Phipps and Nathan Snook performing. PHOTO: submitted

The band has had a successful time in the last year - getting to the final of the Marshall Records contest — and are excited about 2025 with the promise of ‘big things coming soon.’

They will perform at Pilton along with five other best unsigned bands in the UK and tickets are available online at the Eventbrite website.

