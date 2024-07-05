Children will be inspired on the sports field thanks to a £4,800 donation to support their physical education.

House builder Allison Homes has given £4,800 to Inspire+, a charity providing PE and school sport apprenticeships in the area.

Inspire+ also offers holiday provision for children on free school meals.

Inspire+ celebrates donation from Allison Homes, to mark partnership development with Accent Housing

Allison Homes, based in Bourne, chose to support this charity because it helps children in Lincolnshire schools.

The house builder has pledged to donate £100 to a local charity for each new home built and has begun the development of 48 affordable homes.

Uffington resident Vincent Brittain, cofounder of the Schools Active Movement which runs Inspire+, thanked Allison Homes for their support and said: "We collaborate closely with schools in the area such as Bourne Elsea Park, Bourne Abbey and Baston Primary as well as providing holiday provision for children on benefits related to free school meals.

Aerial photo of Elsea Park in Bourne

“Allison Homes' generous donation enables us to continue these essential community initiatives."

By Connor Kinsella