The cause of the recycling centre blaze which saw seven fire crews spend the day attempting to tackle it can be revealed.

The incident caused ‘severe damage’ to 75 tonnes of scrap metal.

Firefighters - including three specialist crews - attended the scene in Bourne early this morning.

The fire in Bourne at a metal recycling firm. Photo: RSM Photography

Just after 4pm today a Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that all crews had left the scene.

They also issued an update stating it is believed the blaze was caused by a lithium battery exploding within a scrap metal pile.

Crews from Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping, Corby Glen, Gainsborough, Donington and Boston were called out to the scene on South Fen Road this morning.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said: “This incident has now concluded.

“Severe damage to 75 tonnes of scrap metal. Extinguished using two main jets, one thermal imaging camera, on-site machinery and an aerial ladder platform. Caused by a punctured lithium battery.”

Residents in the vicinity had been warned to keep doors and windows closed.