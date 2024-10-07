A new farm shop is due to open at a castle this month.

The Grimsthorpe Farm Shop will open on Friday, October 18, at Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne.

Husband and wife team John and Lesley Barry, who run The Cholmeley Arms and Berry’s Farm Shop in Burton-le-Coggles, will be running the shop, previously used as a cycle hire shop.

When the unit was used as a cycle hire shop at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: SKDC

The applicants had previously stated the shop would provide a “facility for both visitors to the castle park and gardens and locals to purchase high quality, local farm produce”.

It will be open throughout winter from Thursday to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm.

The shop will be located in the courtyard, just before the park entrance and will share access to the gift shop and car park.

Grimsthorpe Castle.

The new addition to Grimsthorpe Castle comes after South Kesteven District Council approved plans to turn its former cycle hire shop into the new farm and gift shop.

It is part of the castle’s plans to improve its visitor facilities, alongside previous plans being approved in 2021 for a new art gallery.