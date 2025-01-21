A new curry house and take away will be opening for business tomorrow - and customers are being offered special discounts.

The Mandala Nepalese & Indian restaurant will be feeding its first customers at their West Street location in Bourne from 5pm on January 22.

“Be the first to experience our warm hospitality and exclusive menu crafted to delight your taste buds,” a statement from the business said.

Mandala will open this week

“Don’t miss out on special grand opening offers, giveaways, and an unforgettable dining experience.

“We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Mandala in Bourne

Mandala are offering a limited-time promotion where punters can get 40% off the dinner bill (excluding drinks) and 30% off on your collection order until January 28.

Reservations and orders can be made by calling 01778 594231 or emailing dineinmandala@gmail.com.