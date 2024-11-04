“The best yet” was how organisers of a fireworks display described Saturday night.

The Bourne Fireworks Spectacular drew a crowd of about 4,000 people to the display, which was held for the first time at the Wellhead Park.

The event, which had been running for a number of years at the Abbey Road Playing Fields, was forced to move venue. Last year’s location at Bowthorpe Park Farm at Witham-on-the-Hill had to be cancelled due to the weather, meaning the fireworks that blasted into Saturday night’s sky were a year old.

Bourne Fireworks 2024. Photo: Kevin Gutteridge

A small children’s display was held before a 25-minute display by Essendine-based firm Illuminatus Pyrotechnics set to music drew oohs and aahs.

There was no bonfire but instead three fire displays by MJ Productions featuring fire eaters and breathers.

There was also music on the stage, as well as children’s fun fair rides, food vendors and a beer tent.

The event was organised by Bourne Round Table and proceeds, which are still being totted up, will go to local good causes, along with the proceeds of the summer’s Beer Festival.

“It was an absolutely brilliant display - the best yet,” said Kevin Gutteridge, from the Round Table.

Bourne Fireworks 2024 at The Wellhead. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Fireworks 2024 at The Wellhead. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crowds enjoying Bourne Fireworks 2024 at The Wellhead. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A family enjoying Bourne Fireworks 2024 at The Wellhead. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Fireworks 2024 at The Wellhead. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A fire eater during Bourne Fireworks 2024. Photo: Jason Richardson

“The whole event went really well and it was great to hold the event in the town for the benefit of the whole community. There were lots of happy smiling faces, which was great to see.”

Organisers hope to return to The Wellhead for next year’s display as well.