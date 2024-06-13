With its impressive mansions and opulent balls coupled with secrets and scandal, Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

The release of the third season of Netflix's hit Bridgerton - with part two of that season on screen from today (Thursday, June 13) - has inspired fans to do more than just watch the Regency-era seduction and scandal unfold on their screens.

With much of the filming taking place at stately homes and historic buildings which are open to the public, fans have been keen to get a glimpse of the high-society splendour seen on the screen.

Bridgerton filming at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Within weeks of the first episode hitting Netflix, fans have been flocking to Grimsthorpe Castle, which featured in Bridgerton as the backdrop for the home of new character Lord Hawkins.

The castle’s Vanbrugh Hall takes centre stage in the unfolding drama, acting as the backdrop for lead characters’ scenes.

The magnificent hall was created by Sir John Vanbrugh in the early 1720s for the first Duke of Ancaster, and features dramatic proportions with elegant symmetry.

The ceilings above are decorated with mythological scenes by Francesco Sleter and Sir James Thornhill, who also painted the imposing portraits of British monarchs en grisaille in the arched recesses high on the south wall.

Giltwood chandeliers made for the first Duke float hang below the domed ceiling, illuminating the marble busts of Roman emperors and ancient gods who survey the scene from high arches.

The Baroque frontage of Grimsthorpe Castle was also used, providing the backdrop for carriage arrivals and departures.

Production crews visited the castle during overnight shoots in Autumn 2022.

Lucie VonCarthy, Grimsthorpe Castle's public access lead, said: "It was so exciting to see the castle undergo its transformation into a film set.

“Collaborating with the production team, we undertook extensive measures to safeguard the Castle's centuries-old heritage while integrating the lavish spectacle that is Bridgerton."

“One of our biggest concerns was preserving the floor of the Vanbrugh Hall. We couldn't risk the wear and tear that 200 actors and heavy filming equipment could bring to it.

The state dining room has a number of thrones and chairs previously used by royals

“To address this challenge, the production crew created a replica floor to lay over the original.”

While Vanbrugh Hall is a jewel in Grimsthorpe Castle's crown, there are plenty of other rooms which exude a regal feel.

The state dining room features thrones used by royalty while down the hall is a bed with a crimson velvet bed canopy and embroidered with the cypher of King George IV which was once slept in by Queen Camilla.

The drawing room is thought to have been used by Henry VIII to host a council meeting during his stay at Grimsthorpe in 1541.

Inside one of the state rooms

Throughout the castle there are a number of royal portraits as well as paintings of members of the de Eresby family, which has held the ancestral seat for centuries.

A painting of Queen Charlotte, who inspired the character by the same name in Bridgerton and the spin-off show Queen Charlotte, also hangs on the wall in the state drawing room.

The eight-episode Bridgerton series follows the characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

It is not the first time local attractions have featured on Netflix shows. Burghley House near Stamford has doubled up as Windsor Castle in The Crown as has Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

Grimsthorpe Castle is open to visitors on selected days from March to October, offering a glimpse into centuries of history and architecture.

A portrait of Queen Charlotte, who also inspired a character in Netflix's Bridgerton and the spin-off show Queen Charlotte

The bed Queen Camilla stayed in on a visit to Grimsthorpe Castle

The chapel in the castle is still used for services

The south corridor has dozens of portraits of family members throughout the centuries

The Chinese drawing room

The state dining room

Grimsthorpe Castle's state drawing room

The King James Room which is named after the full length portraits of King James I and his queen, Anne of Denmark, who visited Grimsthorpe in 1611

The Tapestry Drawing Room is thought to be where Henry VIII held a council meeting during his stay at Grimsthorpe in 1541

The ceiling of the Chinese drawing room which is thought to have been created by William Perritt of York, who is known to have worked at Grimsthorpe in the 1760s

Will you be watching Bridgerton? Let us know in the comments.



