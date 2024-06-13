Take a look inside Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne which provides backdrop in series 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton and has links to Queen Camilla and Henry VIII
With its impressive mansions and opulent balls coupled with secrets and scandal, Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits.
The release of the third season of Netflix's hit Bridgerton - with part two of that season on screen from today (Thursday, June 13) - has inspired fans to do more than just watch the Regency-era seduction and scandal unfold on their screens.
With much of the filming taking place at stately homes and historic buildings which are open to the public, fans have been keen to get a glimpse of the high-society splendour seen on the screen.
Within weeks of the first episode hitting Netflix, fans have been flocking to Grimsthorpe Castle, which featured in Bridgerton as the backdrop for the home of new character Lord Hawkins.
The castle’s Vanbrugh Hall takes centre stage in the unfolding drama, acting as the backdrop for lead characters’ scenes.
The magnificent hall was created by Sir John Vanbrugh in the early 1720s for the first Duke of Ancaster, and features dramatic proportions with elegant symmetry.
The ceilings above are decorated with mythological scenes by Francesco Sleter and Sir James Thornhill, who also painted the imposing portraits of British monarchs en grisaille in the arched recesses high on the south wall.
Giltwood chandeliers made for the first Duke float hang below the domed ceiling, illuminating the marble busts of Roman emperors and ancient gods who survey the scene from high arches.
The Baroque frontage of Grimsthorpe Castle was also used, providing the backdrop for carriage arrivals and departures.
Production crews visited the castle during overnight shoots in Autumn 2022.
Lucie VonCarthy, Grimsthorpe Castle's public access lead, said: "It was so exciting to see the castle undergo its transformation into a film set.
“Collaborating with the production team, we undertook extensive measures to safeguard the Castle's centuries-old heritage while integrating the lavish spectacle that is Bridgerton."
“One of our biggest concerns was preserving the floor of the Vanbrugh Hall. We couldn't risk the wear and tear that 200 actors and heavy filming equipment could bring to it.
“To address this challenge, the production crew created a replica floor to lay over the original.”
While Vanbrugh Hall is a jewel in Grimsthorpe Castle's crown, there are plenty of other rooms which exude a regal feel.
The state dining room features thrones used by royalty while down the hall is a bed with a crimson velvet bed canopy and embroidered with the cypher of King George IV which was once slept in by Queen Camilla.
The drawing room is thought to have been used by Henry VIII to host a council meeting during his stay at Grimsthorpe in 1541.
Throughout the castle there are a number of royal portraits as well as paintings of members of the de Eresby family, which has held the ancestral seat for centuries.
A painting of Queen Charlotte, who inspired the character by the same name in Bridgerton and the spin-off show Queen Charlotte, also hangs on the wall in the state drawing room.
The eight-episode Bridgerton series follows the characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.
It is not the first time local attractions have featured on Netflix shows. Burghley House near Stamford has doubled up as Windsor Castle in The Crown as has Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.
Grimsthorpe Castle is open to visitors on selected days from March to October, offering a glimpse into centuries of history and architecture.
Will you be watching Bridgerton? Let us know in the comments.