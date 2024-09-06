A rock festival was off to a sunny start today (Friday) with plenty more music and beer planned for the weekend.
Settling into a new home at Grimsthorpe Castle, The Nene Valley Rock Festival features 56 bands, including classic rock, progressive rock and blues rock, playing on three stages in the grounds of the stately home.
Music will play throughout each day and there are luxury loos on site, people can bring their own chairs, plus there will be plenty of food and drink choices that include real ales, lager, wine, spirits and soft drinks.
Having opened on Thursday night, the music starts from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, with last orders at the bar at 11.20pm.
Tickets are £65 per day or £20 for under 15s. More information and tickets are available at www.nvrf.rocks
If you have an event, email news@lincsonline.co.uk