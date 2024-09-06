A rock festival was off to a sunny start today (Friday) with plenty more music and beer planned for the weekend.

Settling into a new home at Grimsthorpe Castle, The Nene Valley Rock Festival features 56 bands, including classic rock, progressive rock and blues rock, playing on three stages in the grounds of the stately home.

Music will play throughout each day and there are luxury loos on site, people can bring their own chairs, plus there will be plenty of food and drink choices that include real ales, lager, wine, spirits and soft drinks.

Having opened on Thursday night, the music starts from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, with last orders at the bar at 11.20pm.

The crowd watch EBB perform. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Tickets are £65 per day or £20 for under 15s. More information and tickets are available at www.nvrf.rocks

Grimsthorpe Castle provided a beautiful backdrop. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

left to right, Steve, Bill (from Roadhouse), Sian, and Mandy from Roadhouse enjoying a drink with their friend after performing at The Nene Valley Rock Festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Delfinia perform on stage. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Paula Brookes and Sue Bridges with a T-shirt signed by various band members, ready to be raffled for the Mental Health Motorbike charity. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

EBB enthral with their music. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

EBB perform at The Nene Valley Rock Festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

left to right, Dave Morgan, Rich Wilkes and Chris Morgan. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Delfinia perform at The Nene Valley Rock Festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Rock festival organiser Steve Castle. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

EBB drew a big crowd on Friday. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

The stage allowed for great lighting and effects. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Interpretive dancing accompanied EBB's music. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

The audience threw themselves into the music. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Paul Bone and Mike Gittens working the bar at The Nene Valley Rock Festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

With two stages and music all weekend, the rock festival is a huge event. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Chris Sheldrick from Delfinia signs the Mental Health Motorbike T-shirt, with Sue Bridges. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

The fabulously weird and wonderful stage performance of EBB. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

A captivating stage performance. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

EBB perform at The Nene Valley Rock Festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Watching The Nene Valley Rock Festival's music with a pint. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Delfinia perform. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Left to right, Andi Gibson, Bruce Steer, Jim Gibson, and Anne Steer. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

If you have an event, email news@lincsonline.co.uk