

There was an increase in top grades at a sixth form as pupils received their A-level results.

Teachers and pupils at Bourne Academy are celebrating following an impressive set of exam results with 54% of A-level and BTEC qualifications being the equivalent of grades A* to A.

There has been a 7% increase in the overall grades achieved compared to 2023 with 88% of grades achieved being equivalent to A* to C grades with a 99% pass rate across all exams.

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their A-level results

The top grades for A-level subjects have improved compared to 2023, with a 2% increase in A* to A, a 5% increase in A* to B and a 6% increase in A* to C.

Lucy Conley, chief executive officer at South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been able to celebrate an increase in the top A-level grades and another set of outstanding BTEC results.

“It has been wonderful to see the successes of our students today and I am incredibly proud of how they have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in sixth form.

“The attitudes of the students have been superb and 99% have achieved their first-choice university or apprenticeship offers.

“We wish them every success and very best in their future careers.”

