Signs welcoming people to a town may play a role in undoing attempts to block a new supermarket.

Discount chain Aldi failed last year to win planning permission from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to build a store on the western edge of Bourne.

Eleven months ago, SKDC officers had recommended councillors on the planning committee approve Aldi's application, but elected members voted unanimously against the plans, saying it went against three planning policies.

The greenfield site chosen by Aldi close to Bourne Wood. Photo: Google Maps

The first related to development on the edge of a settlement, the second to design quality, the third to the development’s landscape and character.

Aldi appealed against the decision, resulting in a Government Planning Inspectorate hearing in Bourne Corn Exchange today (Wednesday, April 23).

Much of the morning was spent considering what constitutes 'the edge of a settlement', and whether the site — to the north of West Road — was removed enough from the rest of Bourne to be turned down.

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

Representatives from Aldi pointed out that there were several signs welcoming people to Bourne along West Road, and that the development would be located after the perceived entrance to the town.

Speaking at the hearing, Bourne resident Steve Roffe questioned why the particular location was so important to Aldi.

“If the plan was for the other side of the road, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” he said, adding that Aldi wanted to put up boards ‘front and centre’ on a main approach to the town, as they have in Uffington Road, Stamford, and on the A607 in Grantham.

Fellow Bourne resident Peter Sharpe added that Aldi’s strategy, laid out in ‘bumph’ available to the public, "actively seeks main road sites that have good visibility and access".

Members of the public watch representatives for Aldi supermarket and South Kesteven District Council lay out the case for and against a development in Bourne

Representatives for Aldi responded, saying the site would be hidden behind a 1.5m hedgerow and that it would not spoil a ‘treasured viewpoint’ from up on the hill near Stamford Road, looking down West Road towards Bourne.

But SKDC councillor Helen Crawford (Con - Bourne West) pointed out that, if open until 10pm, an Aldi would be lit into the night, therefore having a visual impact.

Charmaine Morgan (Ind - Grantham), who chairs SKDC's planning committee, said: "We're talking about the industrialisation of an area of countryside. It's been there since the Domesday Book was written. The plan equates to significant harm and it would be irreversible.

The location and layout of the proposed Aldi store in West Road, Bourne

"Instead of a field of buttercups there will be a car park. It's a complete contrast to what is currently enjoyed by residents."

On behalf of Aldi, Rob Hughes described the setting as "characteristic of fen margin", where wooded Kesteven uplands meets fen land, and described it as having 'low to medium sensitivity' adding that there would be no direct impact on Bourne Wood or the access to it.

He also defined the views as 'transitional rather than static', meaning people tend to see the site while passing it rather than being a destination people visit specifically to look at the view.

Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest against plans for Aldi to build a new supermarket in West Road, Bourne. Photo: Peter Sharpe

Coun Crawford replied, saying: "I'm sure an Aldi will not be a 'destination view'," adding that the 'fen margin' landscape is unique to the town of Bourne, not seen in Stamford or Spalding.

Resident Anna-Marie Brown pointed out she collected a petition of more than 2,000 signatures form people who were against the development of the location with a supermarket. She reeled off a list of supermarkets and food stores in Bourne before reminding planning inspector Kevin Savage that those representing Aldi, and the planning team from SKDC, were paid to be at the hearing, whereas the 15 members of the public were there because they felt passionate about the site. This was met by applause.

When asked why Aldi wants the particular site, rather than another location in Bourne that might go down better with residents, Philip Robson, on behalf of the supermarket team, said they did not have to give reasons for the business decision.

The planning inspector, chairing the meeting, confirmed that was the case - only planning policy was relevant to the hearing.

Having taken copious notes of points made by both sides, and the public, the planning inspector is expected to come to a decision on the appeal within seven weeks.