The family of a man who was killed in a car crash involving a speeding driver have paid tribute to a ‘devoted’ husband and a ‘wonderful father’ to two young boys.

Aircraft engineer Ian Gooden, 59, died in July 2023 on the A6121, near Toft, when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by Bourne man Kane Clears.

Ian’s wife, Gyonyul described him as a ‘truly loving and caring man’.

Ian Gooden had two sons under the age of four when he died

“He was not only a devoted partner, but also a wonderful father to our two young boys,” she said.

“He filled our lives with love and laughter, always putting our family first. He lived his life with dignity, following the rules while teaching our children the importance of kindness and compassion. His gentle spirit and unwavering support made our home a warm and welcoming place.

"My husband had many hopes and dreams for the future - dreams that now feel painfully unfulfilled.

“He often spoke of taking our boys camping and showing them the beauty of nature. He cherished moments spent reading them bedtime stories and teaching them maths, finding joy in their curiosity and growth. We often reflected on how lucky we were to have devoted our time and commitment to our boys.

"Though those dreams are gone, the love he shared with us will forever remain in our hearts. As I navigate this journey with our boys, ages three and soon to be five, I hold on to the beautiful memories we created together.

“His legacy of love and kindness will continue to guide us. He will always be in our hearts.”

Ian’s sister, Mary Bowker, added: “You were and always will be the best brother any sister would be lucky to have, you brought so much fun and joy to my life and you were always there guiding me to be the best version of myself.

"Taken away so suddenly far too soon, my best friend you will always be in my heart. Sleep well, love you.”

Phil Gooden, Ian’s brother, added: “My brother was a good man; he was clearly in a time that he would state was the best time of his life.

“He was relatively newly married and had, at the time of his passing, two boys under the age of four.

"The world, including the cycling community in Cambridge, is a poorer place as a result of his untimely passing. RIP Billy Boy, until we meet again.”

Clears, 30, who was driving at 91mph in a 40mph zone, was last week sentenced to seven years and eight months imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.