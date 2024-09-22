A woman is celebrating 25 years working for a GP practice after sending in a speculative CV.

Tracey Mason first joined the Hereward Practice in Bourne as an evening receptionist and has climbed the ranks to become practice manager.

In that time the surgery has grown and the workload has changed but Tracey continues to enjoy the challenges of her job.

Practice manager Tracey Mason. Photo: Lakeside Healthcare

She said: “It’s busy but it keeps everyone on their toes. If we didn’t like it, we wouldn’t keep coming back!”

Tracey was part of a six-strong reception team when she started the job with three other people working in administration. She became practice manager five years ago.

She said: “The list size has gone up and our team has increased dramatically but so has the workload. It is much more fast paced and pressured in terms of processes that patients won’t see.

“The staff are like a family and have a very close working relationship. Each team is working to the best they possibly can and we all want to achieve good outcomes, whatever our role. Staff here are always trying to do their best and everyone works hard to achieve that and make a difference.

“It is not easy being in general practice for anyone at the moment but we are just trying to make things better for patients and to make sure they can access the right care.”

The practice was rated as good following a Care Quality Commission inspection.

GP partner Lindsay Taylor added: “Tracey is one of our longest-serving members of staff and has worked in various roles. Having such a long history with the practice and all its changes, as well as a breadth of knowledge and expertise and a sense of humour, makes her a reliable and invaluable member of our team.

“Tracey is supportive and approachable for all staff and this is crucial in building the amazing team we have.”