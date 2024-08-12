Big birthdays call for big celebrations as far as 75-year-old Lewis Trickey is concerned.

After wing-walking in 2019 for his 70th birthday he was looking for something bigger and better to mark his next milestone.

And it doesn’t get much bigger than the world’s fastest zip wire.

Lewis zooms across Penrhyn Quarry in Wales

Two days after his birthday - Lewis completed the stunt at Penrhyn Quarry in Wales, travelling 500 metres above the lake at 100mph.

He said: “It was absolutely incredible. The worst part was being suspended on the wires before they let you go, but after that it’s amazing. It really feels like you’re flying.”

Lewis, who lives in Langtoft, asked for sponsorship in aid of Peterborough Cat Rescue. As a retired RSPCA officer, the cause is close to his heart and together with wife Jane he has fostered 120 cats and kittens during the past two years.

He took on the challenge for his 70th birthday

He said: “It was nice to do something different for my birthday but I’m also pleased to be able to support the charity too. I’ve raised £575 so far which is a small amount compared to what the charity needs, but it all helps.

“Last month the charity took in 78 cats and spent £13,000 on vet bills alone.”

Donations can be made via the Peterborough Cat Rescue website.

Although his feet have barely touched the ground, Lewis’ thoughts are already turning to his 80th celebrations.

“I think it will have to be a parachute jump,” he said. “Watch this space.”