An £11,000 donation raised during charity events will help support people with mental health issues.

The BHive Community in Grantham has received a generous donation from Belton Park Golf Club after a year of fundraising.

The money was raised during David Brighton’s captaincy from November 2023 to 2024.

Bhive's Rob Dixon accepting the cheque from Belton Park Golf Club's David Brighton and Ed Faulkner. Photo: Supplied

David, moved by the work of the BHive Community, selected it as his charity of the year.

His fundraising efforts, including golf competitions, charity dinners, and a 72-hole challenge, raised significant funds.

Of £3,000 raised during club manager Ed Faulkner’s 72-hole challenge, half was donated to BHive.

The other half went to the lady captain Sue Hodgson’s charities of the year, Drone to Home and British Heart Foundation.

BHive’s Rob Dixon expressed deep gratitude, calling the donation an “incredible” contribution to the charity’s ongoing efforts.

“This will ensure the BHive can continue doing what it does so well, supporting so many local people,” he said.

The donation will support the BHive’s critical work in helping local people, including its efforts in suicide prevention.

Since its establishment, the charity has prevented 12 male suicides, offering vital support to those in need.

David and Ed presented the cheque to Rob at the BHive on Tuesday.